Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella: Her New Life as a Designer

Bella Cruise is ready to go out on her own.

The 25-year-old daughter of superstars Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman has lived a quiet life outside the spotlight, only making headlines in 2015 for her marriage to Tom Parker. But it seems she’s ready to come forward with the launch of a new t-shirt line.

Kidman and Cruise adopted Bella in 1993 and then her brother Connor was adopted in 1995.

“From the minute Tom and I were married, I wanted to have babies,” Kidman told Vanity Fair in 2007. “And we lost a baby early on, so that was really very traumatic. And that’s when we would adopt [our daughter] Bella.”

Read on for more on her life now.

She got secretly married — and dad picked up the bill

Bella and Parker wanted the romantic affair to be so low-key and private that they decided against inviting her A-list celebrity parents. Bella‘s younger brother, Connor, was also reportedly absent from the nuptials. Cruise helped pay for the nuptials and party afterwards.

A source close to Kidman told PEOPLE at the time that Kidman was “very happy for Bella. She, like all mothers, wants her child to be happy, and it surely seems Bella is very happy,” the source said.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman Remembers the First Time She Met Tom Cruise

She switched career tracks

Before followed her passion for art and design, she previously pursued a career as a makeup artist after graduating from West London’s Delmar Academy of Make-up and Hair. When Cruise was married to ex-wife Katie Holmes in 2006, Bella worked for Holmes’ clothing line, Holmes and Yang.

“Bella has been an artist her entire life. Her go-to medium is marker on paper with her inspiration for her artwork drawn largely from friends, fashion, and music,” a statement on her t-shirt line’s site reads. “It has been a life-long dream of Bella’s to put her art onto clothing; her brand new t-shirt collection is the first glimpse in the realization of this dream, with many more to come in the near future.”

She’s a Scientologist like her dad and brother

After the Cruise and Kidman divorced in 2001, Bella grew up with her father in Beverly Hills and was raised in the Church of Scientology.

When asked about her thoughts on her children’s religious beliefs, Kidman told The Hollywood Reporter in 2013, “I’ve chosen not to speak publicly about Scientology. I have two children who are Scientologists – Connor and Isabella – and I utterly respect their beliefs.”

Bella is honoring both of her parents with her new T-shirt line, billing it under the name Bella Kidman Cruise.