Tom Cruise Jumps Out of Plane 25,000 Feet Up in Death-Defying Stunt for Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Tom Cruise is back at it.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie shared a new Instagram photo of Cruise doing yet another death-defying stunt for the upcoming film.

In the photo, Cruise, 55, stands at the edge of an open plane door just before jumping out. In the photo’s caption, the director stressed just how difficult this particular stunt can be.

“Just one shot. At 25,000 feet. At 200 mph. At dusk,” wrote McQuarrie of the scene. “Three minutes of available light. Two minutes of action. Once chance per day. Just one. Just one shot left.”

Earlier this month, Cruise posted a photo of himself mid-jump.

“Dropping in,” he captioned the shot.

But it seems not all of the actor’s stunts go off without a hitch. Six months ago, Cruise broke his ankle performing on set. It’s not clear from the photo if he performed the plane stunt with the injury, but the actor recently revealed that he’s continued to work through the pain.

“It’s not fully healed but we are shooting and we have a release date so I just have to keep going,” he said on The Graham Norton Show. “I spent 8-10 hours a day, seven days a week in rehab because we still have some major stunts to do … but I’m doing well.”

Cruise only recently joined Instagram but has already racked up over one million followers thanks to his adrenaline-pumping posts.

For his social media debut, the actor shared a photo of himself hanging off the side of a helicopter.

“We’ve upped the ante for the sixth #MissionImpossible,” he captioned the photo. “I can’t wait for you guys to see more.”

The actor also joked about his love for danger in his Instagram bio, writing, “Actor. Producer. Running in movies since 1981.”

Mission: Impossible – Fallout will be released on July 27, 2018, and will be the first film in the franchise to be released in Real D 3D. The summer blockbuster will also be released in IMAX 3D.