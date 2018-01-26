Tom Cruise's Ankle Is 'Still Broken' After Mission: Impossible 6 Stunt: 'I Have to Keep Going'

It’s been over 5 months since Tom Cruise broke his ankle while filming a stunt for Mission: Impossible 6 — and he’s still not healed.

“It’s still broken,” the 55-year-old action star revealed on a trip to The Graham Norton Show, airing Friday. “It’s not fully healed but we are shooting and we have a release date so I just have to keep going. I spent 8-10 hours a day, seven days a week in rehab because we still have some major stunts to do. … but I’m doing well.”

Appearing on the show alongside his Mission: Impossible — Fallout stars Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson and Simon Pegg, Cruise went on to explain how the accident occurred.

“I was chasing Henry and was meant to hit the side of the wall and pull myself over but the mistake was my foot hitting the wall,” he said.

Fans got to see the accident back in August, in video obtained by TMZ. There, Cruise can be seen attached to a harness while making the leap. However, he landed short and crashed hard into the side of the building. He was able to hoist himself up, but walked with a visible limp before collapsing next to crew members.

“I knew instantly my ankle was broken and I really didn’t want to do it again so just got up and carried on with the take,” Cruise recalled. “I said, ‘It’s broken. That’s a wrap. Take me to hospital’ and then everyone got on the phone and made their vacation arrangements.”

Ferguson, who is six months pregnant, used the time wisely. “I made a baby in the break!” she joked. “I thought I’d have at least six months off.”

Cruise is known for performing many of his own stunts, including many in previous Mission: Impossible installments. In Ghost Protocol, he scaled Dubai’s Burj Khalifa and in the last film, Rogue Nation, Cruise dangled off the side of a plane as it took off.

Playing protagonist Ethan Hunt in the Mission: Impossible films, the actor was previously filmed on top of a roof in Paris for a stunt that appeared to involve helicopters and riding a motorcycle. That stunt, Cruise says, was years in the making.

“There is one big set piece, which has been two years in the planning,” he said. “We do an aerial helicopter sequence, which in terms of action is the largest we have ever done. We were flying very low near rock faces and I was literally on Henry’s tail. It was incredibly exhilarating and dangerous.”

The stunt was so dangerous to Cavill and Ferguson — who were involved in the scene — were in awe of Cruise.

“I was rather blasé about Tom hanging off a helicopter but when he actually did the stunt I screamed. I had no idea what was going to happen,” said Ferguson, who adds that she is still doing as many stunts as she can with a baby bump. “It was terrifying.”

“I thought at one point, ‘A, this is how I go but at least I will have been killed by Tom Cruise'” Cavill joked. “‘And it will definitely make the papers!’ ”

As for the film’s plot, Cruise remained mum on details but revealed, “It takes into account all the previous Mission Impossible plots and it’s the fallout of all the good things we did that are now being used against us.”

The Graham Norton Show airs Friday (10:35 p.m.) on BBC One. Mission Impossible: Fallout opens July 27.