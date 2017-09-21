Tom Cruise's American Made Costar Says Production Was 'Incredible About Safety' Despite Fatal Plane Crash

American Made star Sarah Wright Olsen is opening up to PEOPLE about the plane crash that killed two stuntmen on the set of the Tom Cruise vehicle.

Although the actress had left the movie’s Columbia set by the time the fatal accident happened, Olsen says she had first-hand experience with how seriously production took safety into consideration. The movie, out Sept. 29, tells the story of Barry Seal, the real-life American pilot who smuggled drugs for Pablo Escobar and his cartel. Olsen plays Seal’s wife Lucy in the film.

“They were incredible about safety from everything that I saw,” Olsen, 33, tells PEOPLE. “I actually flew with Tom in the movie and he’s an incredible pilot. They also checked things a thousands times over before we ever got in there.”

Three stunt pilots hired for the movie were involved in a plane crash during filming when their twin-engine Piper Smith Aerostar 600 went down in the Colombian mountains in 2015. Alan Purwin and Carlos Berl died on the scene, while Jimmy Lee Garland was left without feeling in the lower half of his body.

“Obviously my condolences go out to the families, it was a heartbreaking tragedy,” Olsen says. “That was something that no one expected and it was a sad and horrible thing. I think they had just finished the last bit of principal photography.”

The families of the two men who died following the crash now claim Cruise is partially to blame for the fatal accident.

According to new court documents provided to PEOPLE by The Blast, the estates of Purwin and Berl claim that Cruise and director Doug Liman’s desire to film a “high-risk, action-packed motion picture” contributed to the circumstances that led to the accident.

“The demands of filming in Colombia, together with Cruise’s and director Doug Liman’s enthusiasm for multiple takes of lavish flying sequences, added hours to every filming day and added days to the schedule,” state the documents.

Purwin and Berl’s families are both suing the producers of the film — Imagine Entertainment, Vendian Entertainment and Cross Creek Pictures — for wrongful death and damages.

Although Cruise and Liman are not named defendants in the lawsuit, the families allege they were “negligent” in allowing the flight to take place under such circumstances. The families go on to argue that Cruise could have piloted the plane, calling him “a well-qualified pilot very familiar with the Aerostar and the routing.”

The families are also suing each other, with Berl’s family filing a suit against Garland, the only survivor.

Universal Pictures and Cruise had no comment on the matter. The original lawsuit was filed in April 2016.

American Made opens Sept. 29.