Margot Robbie’s New Husband Gushes About Her in Romantic Post: ‘She’s All That’

Tom Ackerley sure does love his new bride Margot Robbie.

The British film director shared a sweet black and white shot of he and his wife to Instagram on Thursday, gushing about Robbie in its caption.

The picture shows the newlyweds kissing — Ackerley in a short-sleeve white T-shirt and Robbie wearing a short white bohemian dress.

“She’s all that,” he wrote.

Robbie, 26, confirmed that she and Ackerley had tied the knot in a Dec. 16 Instagram post.

The newlyweds met in 2013 when the Australian actress and the assistant director were working on the set of the World War II drama Suite Francaise, and sparked suspicions of an engagement early this summer.

In the May issue of Vogue, Robbie described Ackerley as “the best-looking guy in London,” and gushed about how she fell for her beau.

“I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit. And then this crept up on me,” she told the publication.

“We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him,’” she continued, adding, “And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.’”