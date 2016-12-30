Todd Fisher Shares Heartbreaking Drawing of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher in Heaven: ‘I Miss Them Both So Much’

Todd Fisher, the surviving son of Debbie Reynolds, is picturing his late mother and sister Carrie Fisher together again.

One day after Reynolds’ death, the actor tweeted a touching drawing of her and Fisher, who died on Tuesday.

“This is a beautiful love story to witness in my 58 years. I miss them both so much. Love is everlasting,” Todd shared on Thursday.

The drawing, which appears to be made by a fan, shows Carrie and Reynolds wrapping their arms around each other’s shoulders. Carrie is dressed as her Star Wars character Princess Leia, while her mother wears a yellow raincoat just like Kathy Selden, her character in 1952’s Singin’ in the Rain.

“What a glorious feeling I’m happy again,” read the caption, which is a lyric from Reynolds’ musical comedy.

This is a beautiful love story to witness in my 58 years. I miss them both so much. Love is everlasting pic.twitter.com/AeIVGaGl9k — Todd Fisher (@tafish) December 29, 2016

Carrie died on Tuesday at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack onboard a plane. The Princess Diarist author was flying from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23 when she went into cardiac arrest. Paramedics removed her from the flight and rushed her to UCLA Medical Center, where she died four days later.

Reynolds, 84, was at her and Fisher’s Beverly Hills property on Wednesday afternoon when she had to be rushed to the hospital for a possible stroke, PEOPLE confirmed.

“My sister has graduated to heaven, but she has left us all with so much of her, It is a very sad time for my family and all her friends,” Todd previously tweeted about Carrie’s passing.

Fisher and Reynolds are survived by Todd and Carrie’s daughter, Billie Lourd.