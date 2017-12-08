Tobey Maguire Supports Ex-Wife Jennifer Meyer at Jewelry Launch

Tobey Maguire is one supportive ex!

The actor stepped out to support his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer at the launch of her new jewelry collection benefiting Baby2Baby in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

The former couple were all smiles as they posed for a photo together.

Meyer designed the new jewelry collection with Jenna Dewan Tatum, who also attended the event. All net proceeds from the capsule collection, which features six necklaces, will benefit Baby2Baby — an organization that provides low-income families with the basic necessities that every child deserves.

Maguire and Meyer announced their decision to separate after nine years of marriage in October 2016.

“After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple,” read the statement to PEOPLE. “As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect and friendship.”

At the time, sources close to the couple told PEOPLE that personality differences led to their split.

“He’s extremely private and prefers to stay home, and she’s very social and has tons of girlfriends,” the source explained.

Maguire and Meyer have two children together: daughter Ruby, 9, and son Otis, 7.

“They haven’t been happy together for a long time,” the source said. “But they are great parents and they love their children.”