WATCH: T.J. Miller Has Plans for a Double Date with Deadpool Costar Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

T.J. Miller and his Deadpool costar Ryan Reynolds are close, but they’re about to get much closer.

During a visit to PEOPLE Now on Wednesday, the 36-year-old comedian revealed the pair had plans for a double date, with Miller’s wife Kate Gorney and Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively.

“[Blake] and my wife Kate, they get along very well because Blake is so open, smart, and interested — but also really chill and down to earth, joking and self-aware,” Miller said. “A double date is on the books, but I don’t know if it’s going to happen!”

Of course, the four all have pretty busy schedules. In addition to filming the sequel to the 2016 hit superhero flick, Reynolds, 41, and Lively, 29, have two kids at home — daughter James, 2, and a 10-month-old daughter.

Miller, meanwhile, is promoting his role in The Emoji Movie and has a packed stand-up tour. He freed some time up in his schedule by leaving HBO’s Silicon Valley — though that time was set aside for Gorney.

“I was sick of telling my wife in earnest, ‘I’m going to slow down the schedule, we’ll have more time to spend in New York,’ ” he told The Hollywood Reporter of his exit. “I was incredibly busy. People joke about it, but I’m the hardest-working man in show business, maybe. So [the Silicon Valley team was] like, ‘Let’s make this easier for both of us.’ And I was like, ‘I think this is an amazing opportunity.’ ”

“I want to make movies for children,” he added. “I want to have a schedule where I can have a fun, healthy relationship where we have lazy days.”

Elsewhere in his chat, Miller also gushed about working with Reynolds.

“He is so very, very collaborative in the wake of being such a good improviser,” Miller said. “So when he provides [alternative lines] or he’s joking with you, he can easily be like, ‘I’m the general — just let me do what I do,’ and then that’s the end of it. But at the end of a run, he’ll go, ‘Hey I have a pitch. Do you want it for you?’ So he’s very very collaborative. And he’s such a good improviser.”

The Emoji Movie hits theaters Friday.