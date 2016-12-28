Tiya Sicar of Star Wars Rebels Honors Carrie Fisher in Gold Bikini Insta: 'No One Will Ever Pull It Off Like She Did'

One of the leading ladies in the Star Wars universe is honoring the pioneering Carrie Fisher.

Tiya Sircar, who voices Sabine Wren in the animated series Star Wars Rebels, shared a picture of herself on Instagram dressed in the gold bikini Princess Leia wore in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The bikini has become almost as iconic as Leia’s circular buns — and synonymous with Fisher’s legacy as one of fiction’s most beloved characters.

“It is not lost on me, the fact that without #CarrieFisher’s portrayal of #PrincessLeia, my #StarWarsRebels character #Sabine may very well never have come into being,” Sircar captioned the shot of her in the iconic gold two-piece. “The same could be said for Ahsoka, Hera, Jyn, Rey, etc. ”

Referencing the other ladies that came after Fisher’s Leia, Sircar added that Fisher “was a pioneer of sorts” and that her life “certainly wouldn’t be the same now if it weren’t for her.”

“Though she may have hated this costume (from first-hand experience, I can see totally why! So, SO tiny…), no one has ever or will ever pull it off like she did,” the actress concluded.

Sircar also honored the original Star Wars icon in an earlier post featuring Fisher dressed in the costume while posing in the ocean and laughing as a wave overtakes her. She captioned it the “all-time greatest photo of #CarrieFisher.”

“The [Star Wars] Universe can and will never be the same without you. Sending love to your family, your legion of fans, and Gary, who I had the distinct pleasure of meeting a couple of years ago,” Sircar captioned the lively snap.

Fisher died at 60 on Tuesday morning after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles four days earlier. Since her death, numerous members of the Star Wars universe — as well as Hollywood colleagues — have lovingly paid tribute to the late actress.