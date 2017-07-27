The Cast of Titanic: Where Are They Now?

KATE WINSLET (ROSE DEWITT BUKATER)

The better question is where hasn't Winslet been? In the 20 years since Titanic's release, she's become one of the most respected actresses in Hollywood. She won an Oscar in 2008 for The Reader (that is, after racking up five other nominations — and one more since then), as well as Golden Globes in 2016 (for Steve Jobs), 2012 (Mildred Pierce) and two in 2009 (The Reader and Revolutionary Road, which saw her teaming up with her Titanic costar Leonardo DiCaprio). She's married to businessman Ned Rocknroll, and has three children: Mia, Joe and Bear. And though she's a long way from her Titanic days, she's still super close with costar DiCaprio, who walked her down the aisle at her wedding to Rocknroll and who she continually gushes about during interviews.