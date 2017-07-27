Why Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet Make the Perfect Date — and 5 Questions We’d Want to Ask
The Cast of Titanic: Where Are They Now?
It’s been 20 years, and we can still smell the fresh paint — or at least, remember the first time we watched the iconic film. (We’ll never let go, Jack!)
Inside Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded Charity Auction with Kate Winslet, Madonna and More
Titanic Reunion! Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet and Billy Zane Reunite for Charity Auction
KATE WINSLET (ROSE DEWITT BUKATER)
The better question is where hasn't Winslet been? In the 20 years since Titanic's release, she's become one of the most respected actresses in Hollywood. She won an Oscar in 2008 for The Reader (that is, after racking up five other nominations — and one more since then), as well as Golden Globes in 2016 (for Steve Jobs), 2012 (Mildred Pierce) and two in 2009 (The Reader and Revolutionary Road, which saw her teaming up with her Titanic costar Leonardo DiCaprio). She's married to businessman Ned Rocknroll, and has three children: Mia, Joe and Bear. And though she's a long way from her Titanic days, she's still super close with costar DiCaprio, who walked her down the aisle at her wedding to Rocknroll and who she continually gushes about during interviews.
LEONARDO DICAPRIO (JACK DAWSON)
Like Winslet, DiCaprio's career took off after Titanic, and he became a darling of famed director Martin Scorsese, nabbing roles in movies like The Departed, Gangs of New York and The Aviator. He finally won his long-awaited for Oscar in 2016, for the film The Revenant, with Winslet cheering him on throughout awards season. When he's not making movies, DiCaprio is a vocal activist for taking action on climate change, speaking at the United Nations and hosting an annual auction to raise money for the cause. (And at the Saint-Tropez event this year, he reunited with Titanic costars Winslet and Billy Zane.)
BILLY ZANE (CAL HOCKLEY)
He played Rose's rich but unlikable fiancé in Titanic, but in real life, Zane isn't quite so evil. Since the movie's release, he's been acting consistently, churning out multiple projects a year, like the film The Believer (with Ryan Gosling) and on TV in Charmed and Community. He also took to the stage for a stint on Broadway in Chicago. Oh, and he played himself in Zoolander 2.
KATHY BATES (MOLLY BROWN)
By the time Bates starred in Titanic as the "unsinkable" Molly Brown, she was already an Oscar winner (in 1991, for Misery). After the film wrapped, she continued to star in screen success after screen success, like Midnight in Paris, About Schmidt and Revolutionary Road, which reunited her with Winslet and DiCaprio. Over the past few years, she's embraced television with great results, thanks to her talked-about roles in shows like Harry's Law, American Horror Story and Feud. She's had some personal health battles, too: she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2003, and breast cancer in 2012, but has beaten both diseases.
BILL PAXTON (BROCK LOVETT)
Paxton was already pretty well-known by the time he appeared in Titanic, due to his roles in blockbusters like Aliens, Terminator, Twister and Apollo 13. Titanic was just another success on the list, which continued with movies like Mighty Joe Young and Edge of Tomorrow. He also starred on the HBO series Big Love, about a polygamist family in Utah, for five seasons. Sadly, he died after facing complications during surgery in February 2017.
FRANCES FISHER (RUTH DEWITT BUKATER)
Rose's mother Ruth was kind of the worst, but the actress who played her, Frances Fisher, is anything but. The stage veteran has been working on-screen since, in Laws of Attraction (with Julianne Moore), Jolene (with Jessica Chastain) and Woman in Gold (with Ryan Reynolds). In 2017, she appeared in an episode of Fargo with her daughter Francesca Eastwood — they played older and younger versions of the same character. She's politically active, too, and was a support of Senator Bernie Sanders's presidential campaign.
GLORIA STUART (OLD ROSE)
Stuart earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for Titanic at 87 years old, making her the oldest-ever acting nominee, a title she still holds today. She even won the Screen Actors Guild Award for the same category, tying with Kim Basinger. Though the height of her career was during her younger years, in the 1930s, Stuart still acted into her 90s, in films like The Million Dollar Hotel and on the soap opera General Hospital. Her last role, in the film Land of Plenty, was in 2004. She died at age 100, in 2010, of respiratory failure.
VICTOR GARBER (THOMAS ANDREWS)
Garber, who played ship creator Andrews in Titanic, is one of those actors who seems to be in everything. A few of his select credits? Tuck Everlasting, Legally Blonde, Milk and Argo, as well as Alias, Eli Stone, Legends of Tomorrow and Web Therapy on TV. He's a close friend of Jennifer Garner from their Alias days, and is the godfather of her eldest daughter, Violet.
DANNY NUCCI (FABRIZIO)
Jack's best friend didn't make it off the Titanic (RIP!) but his real-life counterpart has fared much better. He's been working since, particularly on television, appearing on shows like NCIS, CSI, Arrow and Castle. Since 2013, he's starred on the Freeform series The Fosters. He's also married to fellow actress Paula Marshall.
DAVID WARNER (SPICER LOVEJOY)
Warner's character, Lovejoy, had an ironic name, as he was one of the least joyful characters in the entire movie. The man who plays him, Warner, can crack a smile. After Titanic, he appeared in films like Planet of the Apes and Black Death, and just wrapped filming on Mary Poppins Returns, which premieres next year.
SUZY AMIS (LIZZY CALVERT)
For Amis, who played Lizzy Calvert, Rose's great-granddaughter, Titanic was one of her last acting roles (she had just three more parts before quitting the biz entirely). However, she's not too far away from Hollywood, as she's married to Titanic's director, James Cameron, and has been since 2000 (the couple met on the film's set). Since then, she's focused on activism, spearheading initiatives like Red Carpet Green Dress, focusing on sustainable fashion, and Food Choice Task Force, which aims to show how eating meat can impact the environment.
