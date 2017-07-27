Titanic Reunion! Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet and Billy Zane Reunite for Charity Auction

Titanic‘s love triangle is back together again!
Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet and Billy Zane reunited on Wednesday for the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation’s (LDF) annual charity auction in in St. Tropez, France. The occasion also happens to mark the film’s twentieth anniversary.
“Gangs back together. Now we’re saving icebergs. Go figure,” wrote Zane on Instagram, referencing LDF’s environmental protection work. (Since 2008, the organization has made more than $80 million in grants to environmental causes.)
The trio famously starred together in the 1997 drama, with Zane playing Cal, the well-off but brutish fiancé of Winslet’s character Rose. Of course, Rose ultimately falls for DiCaprio’s character Jack, a passenger in third class.
This year, lucky bidders will have the chance to win a dinner with DiCaprio and Winslet sometime in October or November at a place of their choosing in New York City.
The dinner will also benefit a GoFundMe campaign Winslet has been involved with that aims to help a young mother in the U.K. pay for cancer treatment. Winslet cofounded the Golden Hat Foundation, which benefits children with autism and their families, and also supports regional charities in the U.K. and individuals’ fundraising efforts for cancer treatment.
The normally star-studded event will feature a special performance by Lenny Kravitz. In addition, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo will be honored with the foundation’s “New World Leadership Award” for her “innovative approach to making Paris a model for sustainable urban living and design,” according to a statement from the gala.
Last year, the charity auction raised a record $45 million and featured guests such as Bono, Chris Rock, Mariah Carey, Tobey Maguire, Jonah Hill, Naomi Campbell, Bradley Cooper and Edward Norton.