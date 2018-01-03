Timothée Chalamet Thanks Armie Hammer's Wife for 'Letting Me Crawl All Over Your Husband'

It was a big night for Timothée Chalamet.

The New York City-native won the rising star award, alongside co-honoree Gal Gadot, at the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala in California Tuesday evening.

The event, which was sponsored by Cadillac, had a bevy of stars attend including Chalamet’s Call Me By Your Name costar Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot, Kumail Nanjiani, Gary Oldman, Salma Hayek, Octavia Spencer and Jessica Chastain among others.

Chalamet, who has been receiving critical praise for his performance as a precocious 17-year-old boy who discovers desire over the course of a fateful summer, thanked Hammer for his “brotherhood” in making the film.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival

“It’s truly an awesome feeling to get to be in the Rising Stars category tonight alongside Gal Gadot. Gal, your film has literally made 250 times more money than my movie has. I’m left feeling a little insecure, unqualified to be up here but it’s okay,” Chalamet, 22, said. “Armie, it’s a lot easier to be up here because you’re one of my best buddies.”

Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer

He continued, “Seriously I’m grateful for your big brotherhood and your guidance and your friendship. To have someone in your position, and as talented as you are, be a mentor to me for the last two years is invaluable to me. I really mean it, man.”

Chalamet then turned toward Hammer’s wife, Elizabeth Chambers, and thanked her as well — although his thanks was a bit more comical than most.

“And special thanks to Armie’s wife, Elizabeth Chambers, who is here tonight, as well, who is as crucial to this process as anyone,” he said, before adding, “And for letting me crawl all over your husband for two months. Thank you for that.”

It doesn’t seem like Chambers harbors any ill will toward Chalamet for his physical proximity to her husband in their film. She shared a photo of the trio on Tuesday while having lunch at Norma’s in Palm Springs.

“Family vacay pt. 2 Pregaming in Palm Springs @nikiwonder,” she wrote in the caption.

Chalamet also stars in this year’s other Oscar-contending film Lady Bird.