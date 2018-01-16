Timothée Chalamet has pledged to donate his entire salary of his upcoming Woody Allen film to three organizations as the director faces fallout regarding allegations of sexual abuse by his daughter.

The Call Me By Your Name actor, 22, is set to star in Allen’s upcoming film, A Rainy Day in New York, alongside Jude Law, Elle Fanning and Selena Gomez.

His fellow costar in the film, Rebecca Hall, pledged to donate her salary to Time’s Up and it seems Chalamet is following in her footsteps as he revealed the same pledge in an Instagram post on Monday.

“This year has changed the way I see and feel about so many things; it has been a thrilling and, at times, enlightening education,” he wrote. “I have, to this point, chosen projects from the perspective of a young actor trying to walk in the footsteps of more seasoned actors I admire.”

He continued, “But I am learning that a good role isn’t the only criteria for accepting a job — that has become much clearer to me in the past few months, having witnessed the birth of a powerful movement intent on ending injustice, inequality and above all, silence.”

“I have been asked in a few recent interviews about my decision to work on a film with Woody Allen last summer,” he wrote. “I’m not able to answer the question directly because of contractual obligations.”

Adding, “But what I can say is this: I don’t want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary to three charities: TIME’S UP, The LGBT Center in New York, and RAINN. I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

Hall, 35, is the latest actress to express regret working with Allen, 82, and made an emotional announcement on Instagram, saying that reading statements from Dylan Farrow, Allen’s daughter, helped her realize that working with the controversial director was a mistake.

Farrow claims Allen molested her when she was a child. Allen has long denied the allegations, which first surfaced during his explosive 1992 split from Mia Farrow. Allen was not charged, though a Connecticut prosecutor said there was probable cause for a criminal case.

Actresses Mira Sorvino and Greta Gerwig have also recently said that they regret working with Allen.