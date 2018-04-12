Timothée Chalamet is having the time of his life in the first trailer for Hot Summer Nights.

The 22-year-old actor is taking on a grittier role following his Oscar-nominated turn in Call Me By Your Name, starring as a teenager dabbling in drugs for the first time in the colorful ’80s film.

In the trailer, Chalamet’s character Daniel is sent to live with his aunt for the summer in Cape Cod. And while he starts his summer working a part-time job and going to parties, things quickly take a turn when he meets the neighboorhood drug dealer.

The actor goes from an awkward teen trying marijuana for the first time to a full-blown dealer in just a matter of weeks.

“The problem is we’re selling dime bags to teenagers, we need customers who buy in bulk,” he says in the trailer.

But as usual, his character gets in over his head.

Hot Summer Nights marks Chalamet’s first movie since his breakout performances in Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird. The young actor is also starring as a drug addict in the upcoming film Beautiful Boy, opposite Steve Carrel.

Hot Summer Nights hits theaters July 27 and is available to DIRECTV users on June 28.