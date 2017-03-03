Tilda Swinton Is Completely Unrecognizable as an Elderly Man on the Set of Suspiria

Tilda Swinton — is that really you?

Many actors have altered their appearances for the sake of roles, but Swinton may have undergone the most shocking transformation yet.

The 56-year-old was completely unrecognizable on the German set of her latest film, Suspiria, on Thursday dressed as an elderly man in a large coat, black beanie and thick-rimmed glasses.

The Oscar winner’s face is beyond recognition as it’s covered in wrinkles and drooping skin along with thin, white eyebrows.

Despite dressing as a man, Swinton is reportedly playing Madame Blanc in the film about a young woman who travels to a Berlin-based company in the ’70s just as one of its members mysteriously disappears.

Swinton stars alongside Dakota Johnson, Chloë Grace Moretz and Mia Goth in the movie.

The film is inspired by the 1977 horror classic of the same name, widely praised as one of the most influential and visually striking thrillers ever made.

This is not the first time Swinton has switched up her look for a movie: In 2015’s Trainwreck, the actress portrayed, Dianna, a very, very tan, glamorous magazine editor.