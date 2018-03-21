Listen to Tiffany Haddish Deliver a Heartfelt, Hilarious Wedding Toast at Chanel Iman's Wedding

Tiffany Haddish delivered a heartfelt wedding toast at friend Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard’s wedding — with a few laughs included, of course.

Haddish attended the star-studded nuptials over the weekend and took a moment during the celebration to send her well-wishes to the happy couple.

“I knew you could take care of any man you decided to take care of and I’m glad you decided to take care of that one ’cause I can see his soul,” Haddish said from her table at the reception, according to Brides. “I looked into his eyeballs when you brought him to the comedy club. That’s a good man.”

Haddish and Iman became close friends while shooting the 2017 film Mad Families.

The actress then addressed the Giants wide receiver, telling him to always honor his new wife.

“You better worship the ground she walk on ’cause she’s got a gangster a– b— that got her back,” she said. “Sorry, pastor!”

She concluded her toast with a few words of wisdom for the newlyweds: always have fun.

“Make sure y’all have fun together. I ain’t that old, but I’m old, but I ain’t that old. But I’ve seen things,” she said. “From my observation, the relationships that last the longest are the relationships where you have fun. You are going to have your ups and your downs, but find time to have fun.”

Iman and Shepard tied the knot on March 3 at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. Along with Haddish, Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union and Terrance J attended the ceremony.