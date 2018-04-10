Tiffany Haddish missed out on starring in an Oscar-winning film.

During a stop to Monday’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Last O.G. star, 38, revealed she turned down the opportunity to try out for Jordan Peele‘s film Get Out. The horror hit would go on to win the Academy Award for best original screenplay this year, with Peele making history as the first black screenwriter to win in that category.

“He let me read it and asked me to audition,” the actress told Meyers. “I was like, ‘Aw, man. Look, I don’t do scary movies, dog. I don’t do that. You know, that’s demonized kind of stuff. I don’t let that in my house.”

Even after Peele tried to reassure and convince her the movie was not about demons, Haddish still refused.

RELATED: Jordan Peele Says He Thought Writing Get Out Was ‘Impossible’ as He Accepts Oscar

“I was like, ‘That’s a white man trying to take people’s souls out their body and opening up brains. That sounds like some demon stuff to me. I’m cool on that,'” she remembered telling Peele. “I’ll watch it in the daytime, but I’m not going to be in it,” she said.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Haddish previously worked with Peele on his 2016 film Keanu, which he produced with former Comedy Central collaborator Keegan-Michael Key.

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Says She Won’t Reveal #WhoBitBeyoncé Because She Signed an NDA

It’s doubtful you’ll ever see the Girls Trip star in a horror film.

“They said it was cursed, the set was cursed and stuff. I don’t want to get no curses,” Haddish said, referencing “white scary movies” such as Poltergeist and The Exorcist. “I don’t do scary movies,” she emphasized.

The Last O.G. airs Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on TBS.