Tiffany Haddish and Beyoncé Take Selfies Together at JAY-Z's Concert

Tiffany Haddish was living her best life fangirling over hip hop’s queen and king.

The Girls Trip actress shared photos on Instagram Friday of her night out on the town the night before at JAY-Z‘s concert in Los Angeles. Among the other attendees? None other than the rapper’s wife and Grammy-winner Beyoncé.

In the photo, Haddish, 38, wears a wide smile as the singer appears to whisper in her ear while peeking at the camera with one eye.

“@beyonce was telling me that my wig was slipping…. 😂 But for real she told me to have fun and I DID! #SHEREADY #thelastblackunicorn#beyonce,” Haddish wrote in the caption.

In a second photo, the comedian took a selfie with Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan, writing, “Ran into @michaelbjordan last night that was fun. #sheready #thelastblackunicorn.”

Haddish also shared a selfie with JAY-Z himself, writing, “Jay-Z after I told him Jaleel white is the only black man I know of to have his own Breakfast Cereal.😁….. But for real I had fun #jayz show last night was everything!”

This is not the first run in Haddish has had with other celebrities. She had the pleasure of teaching Barbra Streisand the lyrics to Cardi B‘s “Bodak Yellow” in November while the two were at the same party over Thanksgiving weekend.

The star smiled as Streisand, who Haddish lovingly referred to as her “big sister,” leaned in with her hand on her new pal’s shoulder.

Behind them, other partygoers helped themselves to the buffet of food — including Streisand’s actor husband James Brolin — but the two stars were busy catching up on the latest musicians moving up the charts.

“Just so y’all know I taught my big sister about @CardiB_ today,” Haddish captioned the pic on Twitter.