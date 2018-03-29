Tiffany Haddish Says She Won't Reveal #WhoBitBeyoncé Because She Signed an NDA

Unlike the mystery actress who chomped on Beyoncé, Tiffany Haddish is keeping her lips sealed.

Despite being the one to reveal that an actress allegedly “on drugs” bit the singer at a JAY-Z concert afterparty in December — a revelation that caused the internet to investigate #WhoBitBeyoncé — Haddish said during an Instagram Live session on Wednesday that she’s signed an NDA and will never be naming names.

“NDAs are real, so I’m not saying s— about nothing,” Haddish, 38, said, while getting her hair done.

The Girls Trip star stepped out later on Wednesday night for the launch of LL Cool J’s SiriusXM channel “Rock The Bells Radio” at Los Angeles roller rink World on Wheels — her first appearance since “bite-gate” broke out.

But before revealing her NDA, it appeared Haddish was ready to spill the beans.

“You wanna know who bit Beyoncé? I’m gonna just tell you all. And it’s the last time I’m talking about it, I ain’t going to say nothing else about it. Let me sip some of my tea,” Haddish said on her Instagram Live, sipping a glass of water. “I’m going to tell you who did it then I’m never talking about it again because really it’s done. People should be focusing on the real issues at hand, like did you do your taxes? Because taxes is due real soon. Can your children read and write? Have you been working with them on their reading and their writing? Is your house clean? That’s what we need to be focusing on. But y’all wanna know, everybody’s going crazy about who bit Beyoncé. I’m going to tell you so this can all be done with.”

She then pulled the rug out from under her eager listeners.

“I’m going to tell you who bit Beyoncé: it was Stormy Daniels,” she joked, alluding to the headline-grabbing interview with the porn star detailing her alleged affair with Donald Trump back in 2006. “Pay attention to what’s really going on! That’s not real news — Who bit Beyoncé is not real news!”

Since sharing more details about her bizarre first encounter with Beyoncé, which culminated in a now-famous selfie, several actress have come forward to deny they were behind the story. Among them are Lena Dunham, Sanaa Lathan and Sara Foster.

Chrissy Teigen also claimed to know who the perpetrator is, but she’s not talking either.

The cookbook author and Lip Sync Battle host, 32, remained tight-lipped about the identity of the actress when pressed for details by Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford on Tuesday’s the Today show.

“There was a bite, yes,” Teigen said, refusing to give any more information (but admitting it was hard to keep quiet). “Listen, I think we’ve all done things under the influence.”

“It’s not who I thought, I will say,” the expectant mom added. “The problem is I love everybody involved so I’m like zip. You know I share everything. It’s you guys! It’s so hard.”