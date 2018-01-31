Tiffany Haddish had the best person to calm her down in the heat of the moment.

The Girls Trip actress revealed the backstory behind her epic selfie with Beyoncé — and how the singer managed to stop her from getting into a fight at the party they were at.

“Okay, so what had happened was, something had went down with somebody at the party, right?” Haddish, 38, started explaining to Vulture. “I’m not at liberty to say what had went down at the party, but Beyoncé was just telling me to have a good time, and I was like, ‘No, I’m gonna end up fighting this bitch!’ She was like, ‘No, have fun, Tiffany,’ and I said, ‘I’m only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me.’ She said, ‘Okay,’ and then she buried her face in my wig.”

Tiffany Haddish/Instagram

Haddish’s smooth move worked and the two took a selfie together, which quickly went viral once the actress posted it on Instagram. But it didn’t come without a little constructive criticism from the Grammy winner.

“We took the picture and I was like, ‘Is my wig slipping?’ And she was like, ‘Mmm-hmm,'” Haddish said. “But she knew who I was! She came up to me and was like, ‘I think you are so funny, Tiffany Haddish.’ I was like, ‘What? You know me?!’ She said, ‘I’m Beyoncé.’ ‘I KNOW!’ ”

The actress also talked about her big moment reading the Oscar nominations last week. And though some people believed she was snubbed for her hilarious work in Girls Trip, Haddish said she was just happy to be in the room.

“I never, ever thought I would be able to do something awesome like that,” she said. “That little foster kid, up there? I saw so many people say, ‘Tiffany should have got nominated,’ and I’m like, ‘You guys don’t even understand. I got to go to the party! Who cares about a damn trophy?’ I’m just so grateful, and my heart is so full.”