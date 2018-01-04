Tiffany Haddish Reveals Queen Latifah 'Egged' Her On 'To Do The Craziest Stuff' for Girls Trip

Tiffany Haddish is undeniably hilarious in Girls Trip, but she revealed a lot of her laughs were caused by her costar Queen Latifah.

The comedian thanked Latifah, 47, during the New York Film Critics Circle awards dinner Wednesday night while giving a speech for her best supporting actress win.

“Queen Latifah would egg me on and tell me to do the craziest stuff,” Haddish, 38, said. “I was like, ‘She gotta be my friend in real life because we’ll never go to jail.'”

Adding, “And she is my friend in real life and we haven’t been to jail yet.”

The actress’ success following the release of her film alongside Jada Pinkett-Smith and Regina Hall didn’t come without some criticism: namely, her Golden Globe snub after she failed to be nominated for her performance.

Speaking on the subject, Haddish told PEOPLE at the event that she wasn’t bothered with not being nominated.

“I’m not worried about that,” she said. “I mean, is that gonna get me a check? I’m like, ‘Give me a job.’ ”

She also addressed her critics during her speech, thanking them for their comments whether they were positive or negative.

“I appreciate you, I’m glad that you see me,” she told the crowd. “Because it’s been so many years nobody saw me. When you’re a little kid in the system, you wonder, ‘Does anybody even know I’m alive?'”

She continued, “And to be able to be an example to so many youths. There are so many people like me that you guys have no clue about, but they’re coming because I kicked the f—ing door open.”