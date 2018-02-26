Movies
Calling All Oprah, Groupon & 'Joyful Greens' Fans! Here's Proof You're Turning into Tiffany Haddish
You have a lot more in common with the star than you think
YOU CRY JUST THINKING ABOUT MEETING OPRAH WINFREY IN PERSON
Tiffany is one lucky lady! The Girls Trip star got the surprise of a lifetime when, during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the legendary mogul showed up to greet the star, who immediately got emotional.
"You are so, so good," Oprah said to a teary Tiffany, as soon as the pair sat down. The comedian's reply? "You told me that before in a dream! You'd ask questions and I'd answer them in your voice." Same, girl. Same.
2 of 9
WHEN IT COMES TO COOKING, YOUR NO. 1 SECRET INGREDIENT ISN'T REALLY AN INGREDIENT
During Oprah's surprise visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Tiffany taught both hosts how to make her famous "joyful greens" — the same dish she brought to Taylor Swift's potluck dinner party. As for what the key is to get those "joyful greens" so good? “The key to making joyful greens is to be joyful, you gotta smile when you pick them,” the Girls Trip star laughed. “You gotta be happy when you cooking them, washing them—all that.” A top chef, indeed.
3 of 9
YOU'LL DO ANYTHING TO GET A SELFIE WITH BEYONCÉ
For Tiffany, nabbing a selfie with Queen Bey meant vowing that she wouldn't fight someone at the party they were both attending. “Okay, so what had happened was, something had went down with somebody at the party, right?” Tiffany explained to Vulture. “I’m not at liberty to say what had went down at the party, but Beyoncé was just telling me to have a good time, and I was like, ‘No, I’m gonna end up fighting this bitch!’ She was like, ‘No, have fun, Tiffany,’ and I said, ‘I’m only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me.’ She said, ‘Okay,’ and then she buried her face in my wig.”
4 of 9
YOU BELIEVE NOTHING BEATS PAY DAY
Sure, a Golden Globe nomination would have been nice, but getting snubbed for her laugh-out-loud performance in Girls Trip didn't bother Tiffany one bit. “I’m not worried about that,” she told PEOPLE. “I mean, is that gonna get me a check? I’m like, ‘Give me a job.’ ”
5 of 9
YOU FIND ANY EXCUSE TO BRING UP CARDI B IN CONVERSATION
If Barbra Streisand drops a cover of "Bodak Yellow," you can thank the comedian, who introduced the legend to the Bronx native's chart-topping music. “Just so y’all know I taught my big sister about @CardiB_ today,” Tiffany captioned a too-cute selfie of the pair, who hung out together over Thanksgiving weekend, on Twitter.
6 of 9
YOU'RE SINGLE AND READY TO MINGLE
She may be more in demand than ever, but the comedian hopes to fall in love soon — by the summer, to be exact. "I don’t really have time for dating,” she shared with PEOPLE. “I would like to eventually, definitely by summer time I would like to be dating somebody. I want somebody to give me butterflies. I’ll adjust my schedule for butterflies.”
7 of 9
YOU KNOW EXACTLY WHAT YOU'RE LOOKING FOR IN A BOYFRIEND
What kind of man is the Girls Trip star looking for? “I’m looking for confidence, a good sense of humor, and responsible,” she shared. “Like, he’s got to have a good credit score. That’s super important because that’s you’re grown up report card, your credit score.”
Tiffany also says she's looking for a working man. "He’s got to have his own career going,” she stressed. “I cannot be the center of his universe. I can be a major part of the universe but I cannot be the center of the universe.”
8 of 9
YOU DREAM OF GETTING REVENGE ON YOUR CHEATING EX
While some of us daydream about getting back at our unfaithful exes, Tiffany actually got her revenge — and it was messy. "I ate a lot of corn. A lot. And I didn’t chew it so well," she writes in her memoir, The Last Black Unicorn, of the time she once pooped in her ex-boyfriend's favorite pair of Jordan sneakers after learning he'd been unfaithful. The messy story continues that right after he put them on unaware, she let him know he'd just stepped in "All the s— you put me through!"
Thinking back on the moment, "I know I'm crazy," she told PEOPLE giggling, while promising it's a true story. "I always try to think of ways to get revenge without going to jail."
9 of 9
SHE VALUES A REALLY GOOD DEAL
Not even celebs are immune to the allure of Groupon — and Tiffany is no exception. “I’m in the 1 percent of Groupon users. I’ve been using it for 6 years. I tell everybody about Groupon all the time. I do everything with Groupon!” revealed the star, who used the discount service site to take costar Jada Pinkett-Smith and husband Will Smith on a now-infamous Louisiana swamp tour.
