Calling All Oprah, Groupon & 'Joyful Greens' Fans! Here's Proof You're Turning into Tiffany Haddish

YOU CRY JUST THINKING ABOUT MEETING OPRAH WINFREY IN PERSON

Tiffany is one lucky lady! The Girls Trip star got the surprise of a lifetime when, during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the legendary mogul showed up to greet the star, who immediately got emotional.

"You are so, so good," Oprah said to a teary Tiffany, as soon as the pair sat down. The comedian's reply? "You told me that before in a dream! You'd ask questions and I'd answer them in your voice." Same, girl. Same.