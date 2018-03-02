Tiffany Haddish Asks the Internet For Help After Her Makeup Artist's Fendi Bag Was Taken at Event

Tiffany Haddish needs the internet’s help to find her makeup artists Fendi bag after it was taken at Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood event in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

The Girl’s Trip star shared a video on her Instagram account in which she asked anyone who attended the event for help in searching for the stylish purse. While a serious matter, Haddish being Haddish, made the plea for help in a hilarious way.

“Hey y’all it’s me Tiffany Haddish. I just had to keep it 100 with you, I had an awesome time at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood event, but here’s the thing, okay,” Haddish, 38, said.

“Me and my ‘She Ready’ team… was taking pictures together and they had gave us gift bags,” she continued. “And my makeup artist had put her bag inside the gift bag and then the girl who said she was going to WATCH THE BAGS and not let nobody TAKE THE BAGS let somebody TAKE THE MOTHERF—- BAGS.”

Taking a breath, Haddish said, “Now. My touch up makeup is in that bag. Okay? IDs is in that bag, cash is in that bag, and it’s a nice bag. And we won’t — look, we ain’t tripping over money. WE WANT THE MOTHERF—- MAKEUP AND S—!”

Someone in the car next to Haddish, cried out, “And the Fendi bag!”

“And the Fendi bag that was in there,” Haddish added.

The actress’ eyes widened in intensity as she said, “So if you was at the Black Women in Hollywood Essence event check your gift bag and hit me back! Because we need that Fendi bag back. Thank you!”

Haddish’s makeup stylist for the event was Dionne Wynn, who shared a selfie at the event with the caption, “Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon #makeupbydionnewynn #ilovetheskinimin#blackwomeninhollywood.”

The comedian recently freaked out after meeting Oprah Winfrey during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She shared a photo of herself and the A Wrinkle in Time star three times on Instagram, before posting a euphoric caption.

“SO JUST SO YALL KNOW I POSTED IT THREE TIMES BECAUSE I AM THAT DAMN HAPPY! YES! YES! YES I CRIED AND YES I ASKED HER TO BE MY AUNTIE! SO ALL THANKS BE TO GOD FOR ALWAYS COMING THRU YOU HEAR MY PRAYS AND ANSWER ACCORDINGLY AMEN!” she wrote.