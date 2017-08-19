Girls Trip’s breakout star Tiffany Haddish isn’t above rocking knock-off pursues.

In a clip from her new Showtime comedy special SHE READY! From the Hood to Hollywood! posted on E! News, the comedian jokes about the time she had a wardrobe malfunction involving a faux designer bag in front of her Girls Trip costar, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“I had a bag on, we talking and stuff, we laughing, I lean back and laugh and the little lock on the bag — the little ‘Michael Kors’ lock — just melted off and hit the ground,” she said. “And then Jada and [fellow costar] Queen Latifah was like, ‘What the f—?’

“And Jada goes, ‘Um, Tiffany? What kind of bag is that?’ ” Haddish continued. “And I was like, ‘This? Girl, this is a Martin Luther King bag. Free at last, free at last.”

That’s when Haddish said Smith informed her that she can’t be carrying around fake purses now that she’s a big movie star.

In response, Haddish told Smith, “Well, until I can afford the real s—, I’m [going to] be rocking the fake s—! And I have no problem with that, Jada.”

Haddish said Smith and Latifah proceeded to give her a full rundown of all the designers she’s going to have to get accustomed to knowing as a rising celebrity.

SHE READY! From the Hood to Hollywood! airs August 18 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.