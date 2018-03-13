Tiffany Haddish Wants to Host the Oscars — If She Gets Paid

Watch out, Jimmy Kimmel — Tiffany Haddish may be eyeing your hosting gig if the Oscars are willing to meet her one requirement.

The Girls Trip star, 38, did a hilarious job announcing the nominations for the awards show. During the actual ceremony, she brought the house down while presenting Oscars for animated and live action short films alongside Maya Rudolph. Fans have since called for Haddish to host movies’ biggest night.

Appearing at the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas on Monday, the comedienne addressed if she’d be up for the job.

“At the end of the day, I would love to do something like that,” Haddish said at the premiere of her series The Last O.G., according to Variety. “That would be a dream come true. I know my father would be extremely proud if I got to do that. As long as I get a paycheck.”

Haddish joked that she expected to get compensation for presenting an award at this year’s show, where the duo’s bit about the amount of “white people with clipboards” running around backstage, delivered with their uncomfortable heels in hand, went viral.

“And then I found out we didn’t get paid, then I was like, ‘I heard about gift bags.’ And then they were like, ‘We don’t got no gift bags,’” she said. “And then I was like ‘Well what do I get?’ and they [said] ‘We got a bottle of wine that’s like $13.’ So I had to buy the wine.”

Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph Kevin Winter/Getty

Haddish was similarly indifferent about the prospect of winning an Academy Award when she spoke to PEOPLE after getting snubbed for her work in Girls Trip.

“I appreciate people being disappointed for me, but save that for when I become a NASCAR driver and I get a trophy that comes with a check,” she joked. “If it doesn’t come with a check, then I’m not that interested.”