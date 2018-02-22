Tiffany Haddish Freaks Out After Meeting Oprah Winfrey: 'I Asked Her To Be My Auntie!'

Tiffany Haddish has met her idol and she almost couldn’t handle it.

The Girls Trip actress, 38, reposted a photo shared by none other than Oprah Winfrey on Wednesday. But she was so excited, that she reported it not just once, but three times.

“SO JUST SO YALL KNOW I POSTED IT THREE TIMES BECAUSE I AM THAT DAMN HAPPY! YES! YES! YES I CRIED AND YES I ASKED HER TO BE MY AUNTIE! SO ALL THANKS BE TO GOD FOR ALWAYS COMING THRU YOU HEAR MY PRAYS AND ANSWER ACCORDINGLY AMEN!” she wrote in the caption.

Winfrey, 64, surprised Haddish on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, with Oprah turning up as the comedian told DeGeneres about the first time she met the celebrated media mogul.

“I did this movie called Their Eyes Were Watching God and I was an extra and it was a movie that Oprah was producing,” Haddish said. “She had walked by and I was making all the other extras laugh… She said, ‘You’re a very funny young lady.’ I was like [makes excited noise] and she said, ‘What’s your name?’ I said, ‘My name is Tiffany Haddish, and I’m a stand-up comedian.'”

“She said, ‘Well, keep me updated on your career, write me, let me know what you got going on,'” Haddish continued. “I left comedy, I said, ‘Oh yeah, I know, I know.’ And so, I would write her, right? She never wrote back.”

DeGeneres then took the opportunity to introduce Winfrey, who had been waiting backstage – unbeknownst to Haddish.

“I wonder why? Let’s ask her why she didn’t write back. Oprah, why didn’t you write back?” DeGeneres asked.

Haddish immediately turned around to see Winfrey walking onto the stage to the cheers of the audience.

The episode airs tomorrow. The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).