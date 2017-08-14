Tiffany Haddish Talks Reconnecting with Her Estranged Father on Hollywood Medium

There might be a familial reconciliation in Tiffany Haddish‘s future.

In a sneak peek of Wednesday’s Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, the 21-year-old medium seems to channel Haddish’s paternal grandfather and leads the 37-year-old comedian to talk about her strained relationship with her father, who walked out on their family when she was only 3.

When Henry brings up a connection to a father figure, Haddish explains that she has tried to connect with her father over the years. “My whole point to meet my father was to know genetically, what do I have to expect and just, you know, where the hell your ass been?” she says in the clip. “Where your ass was at when I was out here living in the streets?”

Adds Haddish: “I reconnected with my dad when i was like 27,” she says of her last attempt to reunite with him. “I offered to let him come stay with me and let me take care of him and then he disappeared again.”

FROM PEN: Jada Pinkett Smith’s Most Drunken Memory Includes Being Tied to a Door

Recently, however, Haddish’s father seems to have changed his mind. “Now, he reappeared and he says he wants to come stay with me now,” she says. “And there’s a part of me that’s like ‘You kinda missed that boat.’ ”

The rising comedic star appeared alongside Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah in the hit comedy Girls Trip, which premiered last month to rave reviews from critics and fans alike.

Hollywood Medium airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on E!