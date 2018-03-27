Tiffany Haddish Defends Herself from Beyoncé Fans After Saying Singer Was Bit in Face

Tiffany Haddish is standing up to the Beyhive.

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to defend herself against Beyoncé fans who criticized her for sharing a story in which she claims an unnamed actress bit the singer in the face at a party.

“Y’all forgot I am in the hive too and just know this I will always speak my truth. That’s not going to stop,” she wrote alongside lines of bee emojis.

Haddish wrote that she has “learned so much” from her friendship with the singer.

“The Queen kept me from doing something half of you Bees would have done no matter what,” she continued. “To me she is a Shero and a Great person I have learned so much from her in just a short amount of time. So no matter what she has a Unicorn that has her back.”

In a new interview with GQ, Haddish claimed an actress bit the “Lemonade” singer in the face at a post-JAY-Z concert party in December.

“There was this actress there that’s just, like, doing the mostest,” Haddish said before adding, “She bit Beyoncé in the face.”

The comedienne continued, “So Beyoncé stormed away, went up to JAY-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bitch—’ and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?’ ”

Beyoncé’s representative, Yvette Noel-Schure, responded to the claim by telling GQ, “I absolutely cannot comment on any of this, as I have no knowledge.”

The comedienne wouldn’t name Queen Bey’s attacker but said that wasn’t the end of their dealings that night. Haddish said the actress later told her to stop dancing, so the funny lady gave Beyoncé a heads up that she wasn’t afraid to scuffle.

Tiffany Haddish/Instagram

“I’m going to beat somebody ass at your party. I just want to let you know that,” Haddish claimed she told Beyoncé. However, the singer told her to forget about it and “have fun,” Haddish said, leading to their selfie to cool down tension.

She added, “Near the end of the party, Beyoncé’s at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.’”

Beyoncé, 36, kept a cool head, according to Haddish. “She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’”

After the alleged incident went viral, Chrissy Teigen claimed she knew the actress in question, but refused to reveal her name.