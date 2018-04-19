Tiffany Haddish Compares Her Success to Sperm: 'I Made My Way Through'

Tiffany Haddish has a really interesting analogy when it comes to her blockbuster success.

The comedienne, 38, is featured in the latest W Magazine cover story where she gets candid about her successes and failures that have led to where she is today. Haddish, who was briefly homeless and was in the foster system when she was younger, has an optimistic way of looking at life’s hurdles.

“In failure, there can be success. By that I mean you can learn what not to do. I find the funny in a lot of failures, because I’ve had enough of them,” the Girls Trip star says. “But I am resilient, my soul is very determined. Ever since I was a little sperm, surrounded by all those other sperm that were stronger than me, had a longer tail than my tail, swam faster than me, I made my way through. I got knocked into other sperm—it was a battle, but I made it to the end.”

The actress stole the show along with Maya Rudolph at the Oscars this year, where fans were hoping she’d be nominated in the Supporting Actress category for her performance in Girls Trip.

“I could have been mad,” Haddish says about being snubbed by the Academy. “But I would always rather try to be funny in any situation. Even when people are laughing at me in a mean way, I still feel some kind of healing from it. When I get super-depressed, I’ll go on YouTube and look up ‘babies laughing’ just to change my mood.”

And fans should hold out hope for a sequel to Girls Trip: “I am hoping for someone to figure out how to do Girls Trip II. So far, that hasn’t happened,” she says. “Me and the girls know how to do a sequel. We’ve mapped it out. We may have to write it ourselves.”