Girls Trip Star Tiffany Haddish Clears Up Controversial Bill Cosby Comments: 'I'm Not Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf'

Tiffany Haddish is clarifying the controversial comments she made last week about Bill Cosby to the Los Angeles Times.

“I still want to work with Bill Cosby, I don’t care,” she told The Times. “I’ll drink the juice. I’ll take a nap. I don’t give a damn. But seriously, I would love for him to play my grandfather in something.”

Haddish received backlash on social media following her remarks about the 80-year-0ld TV legend, whose sexual assault case is set for a retrial in November.

The actress, 37, addressed her statement on Thursday while speaking on a panel at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour in Beverly Hills.

“What I said was a joke,” she said. “You’re going to say some bad jokes.”

Haddish revealed that her point was to make it clear she was “not afraid to do anything. I’m not afraid of any kind of job. I’m not afraid to play any kind of girl as long as it doesn’t compromise my morals…”

“I’ve been through things. I’ve been victimized,” she added. “I don’t agree with what he did or anything, but, at the end of the day, I’m not afraid of the Big Bad Wolf.”

“That’s what I was trying to say, and I was trying to do it in a humorous way.”