Tiffany Haddish Says She and Brad Pitt Have Agreed to Hook Up in a Year If They Were Both Single

Tiffany Haddish and Brad Pitt may soon need their own couple’s name in line with his former relationship’s moniker, Brangelina.

The Girl’s Trip star told Kelly Ripa backstage at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday night that she had just met the now-single actor.

“Oh, I just met him on the elevator, he said in one year if he’s single and I’m single we gonna do it, so you know what that means!” Haddish, 38, told the LIVE! with Kelly & Ryan host.

“But he do got seven kids, I don’t know if I could deal with a man that’s got that many kids,” Haddish added.

Ripa went along, asking, “Why do you have to wait?”

“I don’t know, he told me to wait a year,” the actress said.

However, while the duo began playing a game of Marry, Date, Dash, the comedian revealed she would not marry Pitt.

“I would date Brad Pitt, marry George Clooney and I would ditch Javier [Bardem] because I don’t know who Javier is,” Haddish said to the options Rippa offered her.

She isn’t the only actress who wouldn’t mind dating Pitt, 54. Jennifer Lawrence appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen a few days before the Oscars when a caller asked her if she and Pitt were dating.

“No, I’ve met him once in like 2013, so it was very random,” Lawrence, 27, said, shooting down the relationship gossip with a laugh. “But, I also wasn’t like, in a huge hurry to debunk it!”

The 2018 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and were telecast live on ABC.