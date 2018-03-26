Tiffany Haddish Claims an Actress 'on Drugs' Bit Beyonce's Face Before They Took Their Selfie

Tiffany Haddish claims she had a darn good reason for wanting to fight an actress at a party in December — the unnamed star literally bit Beyoncé!

The Girls Trip star, 38, added another chapter to the epic story that led to her famous selfie with Beyoncé during a recent interview with GQ. Haddish said that after formally meeting the pop star at a post-JAY-Z concert party (the singer simply approached her and said, “I’m Beyoncé” like it was no big deal, she claimed), she was witness to a crazy interaction.

“There was this actress there that’s just, like, doing the mostest,” Haddish said before adding, “She bit Beyoncé in the face.”

The comedienne continued, “So Beyoncé stormed away, went up to JAY-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bitch—’ and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?’ ”

Beyoncé’s representative, Yvette Noel-Schure, responded to the claim by telling GQ, “I absolutely cannot comment on any of this, as I have no knowledge.”

Beyonce and Tiffany Haddish Tiffany Haddish/Instagram

The comedienne wouldn’t name Queen Bey’s attacker but said that wasn’t the end of their dealings that night. Haddish said the actress later told her to stop dancing, so the funny lady gave Beyoncé a heads up that she wasn’t afraid to scuffle.

“I’m going to beat somebody ass at your party. I just want to let you know that,” Haddish claimed she told Beyoncé. However, the singer told her to forget about it and “have fun,” Haddish said, leading to their selfie to cool down tension.

But Haddish couldn’t get over it.

She said, “Near the end of the party, Beyoncé’s at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.'”

Beyoncé kept a cool head, according to Haddish. “She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’ ”

This isn’t the first time Haddish dished on her interaction with Beyoncé, previously telling Vulture in January, “I’m not at liberty to say what had went down at the party, but Beyoncé was just telling me to have a good time, and I was like, ‘No, I’m gonna end up fighting this bitch!’ She was like, ‘No, have fun, Tiffany,’ and I said, ‘I’m only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me.’ She said, ‘Okay,’ and then she buried her face in my wig.”

Tiffany Haddish Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for BET

It seems the same actress was also getting too close to Beyoncé’s husband at the bash.

Haddish previously said in a preview for TV One’s UNCENSORED, “[The actress] touched JAY-Z’s chest and Beyoncé came walking up like…’Biitttchhh!’ But, she didn’t say that. But her demeanor, her body from the way she walked up on them said, ‘Get your hands off my man’s chest.’”