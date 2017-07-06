Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender Kiss and Have Some Fun in the Sun During Sexy Ibiza Getaway
Three Years and Going Strong! A Look at Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander's Romance
By Liam Berry
Where It All Began
Love was just like the movies for the famous duo. They met in 2014 on the set of their film The Light Between Oceans, in which Vikander, 28, played Fassbender's wife. At the time, rumors swirled about their chemistry on and off the screen.
“I knew that Michael was attached to play Tom, and I think he’s one of the most brilliant actors out there,” Vikander told reporters about signing on for the role. "I was up for the game, but I was very nervous. I got people that picked me up when I fell and who pushed me. Michael’s support in those scenes were a big part of me daring to go all the way, which was needed for the role of Isabel.”
Keeping Things Quiet
Talking about each other's onscreen performances is about the closest the notoriously private couple have ever come to opening up about their relationship.
They remained resistant to press attention even after going public. For example, the pair politely refused to participate on the Kiss Cam at the 2016 British Academy of Film and Television Awards.
Low-Key for the Cameras
The quiet couple kept their hands to themselves as they left the BAFTAs later that night.
Fassbender, 40, would also break his silence only to discuss the quality of Vikander's acting. "I was kind of scared when Alicia came—she was so fierce and hungry,” he told reporters. “I really felt like I had to get my s--- together ... and just be there and be as present as she was.”
Wining and Dining at the Golden Globes
The made their awards-show debut as a couple at the Golden Globes in January.
Despite sitting next to each other inside the ceremony, they did their best to keep the attention off their relationship, walking separately on the red carpet and dodging questions about their romance.
But before taking their seats inside, the actor bashfully admitted that he was “very proud” of his girlfriend’s impressive year.
Holding Hands at the Afterparty
Later in the night, the couple were even spotted holding hands as they left an afterparty at West Hollywood’s Sunset Tower Hotel.
Can't Take My Eyes Off of You
The pair's chemistry was on full display at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Light Between Oceans.
The two couldn’t keep their eyes off each other as they posed for photos together on the red carpet. Fassbender kept his arm around Vikander’s waist as they smiled for cameras.
Vikander dazzled in an embellished black dress with plunging neckline and shimmering sleeves, her long hair pulled back, while Fassbender looked dapper in a dark suit with subtle checkered detailing.
In Love in London for the Premiere of The Light Between Oceans
While promoting The Light Between Oceans together, the couple told Entertainment Weekly that it wasn’t hard to separate fact from fiction on the set.
“It wasn’t the first time in a movie either of us had played somebody who is falling in love. There is an element of separation there,” Fassbender said, adding, “If I’m playing a murderer, I don’t go out and start murdering people.”
Vikander agreed, saying “I think we’ve made a clear statement that we keep certain things just between us. It was very easy to unite, but that’s quite personal."
Stepping Out in the City of Love
After another lull in public appearances, the couple reemerged on a romantic trip across Europe. Braving the press, the couple went public in Paris, just days before stopping in Spain.
Locking Lips in Ibiza
After three mostly incognito years together, the couple was spotted in the midst of a globe-trotting romantic getaway.
Vikander and Fassbender were very affectionate aboard a yacht in Ibiza on Monday.
