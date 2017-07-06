Where It All Began

Love was just like the movies for the famous duo. They met in 2014 on the set of their film The Light Between Oceans, in which Vikander, 28, played Fassbender's wife. At the time, rumors swirled about their chemistry on and off the screen.

“I knew that Michael was attached to play Tom, and I think he’s one of the most brilliant actors out there,” Vikander told reporters about signing on for the role. "I was up for the game, but I was very nervous. I got people that picked me up when I fell and who pushed me. Michael’s support in those scenes were a big part of me daring to go all the way, which was needed for the role of Isabel.”