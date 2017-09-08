The 'Revengers' Assemble in New Thor: Ragnarok Promo

Thor is recruiting his own super team, but he’s proving to not be very creative in naming his new crew.

In the latest trailer for Thor: Ragnarok, which debuted during Thursday’s NFL regular season opener on NBC, the Norse God is rounding up some new and familiar faces.

“I’m putting together a team,” he tells Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), to which she responds, “This team of yours, does it got a name?”

A bit flustered, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) looks to his Avengers teammate Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and replies, “Yeah, it’s called the Re… Revengers.” When Valkyrie is far from impressed, he backpedals, saying, “Well, I mean, we don’t have to have a name. We could have no name.”

Set to hit theaters on Nov. 3, director Taiki Waititi’s film has been named fall’s most anticipated movie in a recent Fandango survey.

Watch the trailer above.

