This Beauty and the Beast Promposal Is Positively Enchanting

Beauty and the Beast ‘s smashing box office success isn’t the only happy ending to come out of Disney’s retelling of the tale as old as time. A student in California got her own taste of the film’s magic recently — not with Emma Watson and Dan Stevens as Belle and the Beast, but via an invitation to prom.

The promposal was documented by @valxfranco on Twitter, where she posted pictures of a trail made of candles, a bunch of roses, and her future prom date wearing a Beast-inspired costume he made himself.

wasn't expecting to be asked to prom like this; a trail of candles and roses + he made the costume by himself 😢😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/4uigOYjpN7 — valerie (@valxfranco) March 26, 2017

The cinematic gesture (which also included Ariana Grande and John Legend’s rendition of Beauty and the Beast‘s title theme playing in the background) was also captured on video, which you can see below.

Beauty and the Beast is currently playing in theaters.

This article originally appeared in Ew.com