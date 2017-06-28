Movies
The Top 10 Hottest Swimsuit Scenes in the Movies
By Mike Miller
Posted on
More
From Taylor and Tom to Drake and Rihanna: 12 Hottest Celebrity Summer Flings
Jodie Foster and Michelle Pfeiffer Wanted to Be Thelma & Louise: Biggest Secrets Behind the Trailblazing Classic
1 of 10
Ursula Andress in Dr. No
The white belted bikini worn by Andress' character Honey Ryder in 1962's Dr. No is widely regarded as the most famous two-piece swimsuit of all time.
First debuted at a 1946 Paris fashion show, the bikini was still considered taboo throughout most of the 1950s. But sales of the two-piece bathing suit skyrocketed after the film's release, which happened to coincide with the beginning of the sexual revolution of the 1960s.
The custom bathing suit, designed by Andress and costume designer Tessa Prendergast to fit her 5' 6", 36-24-36 frame, was auctioned by the actress in 2011 for 35,000 pounds (nearly $60,000). "This bikini made me into a success," she later told The Telegraph. "As a result of starring in Dr. No as the first Bond girl, I was given the freedom to take my pick of future roles and to become financially independent."
2 of 10
Raquel Welch in One Million B.C.
Voted the best bikini body of all time last year by Swimwear365, Welch's most iconic swimsuit movie moment came in 1966's One Million B.C. with her famous fur bikini.
Despite only having a handful of lines in the film, Welch's bikini, which was featured on movie posters, became a pop-culture phenomenon. The "furkini” might not be the most practical, but the iconic outfit earned her a place in the sex symbol hall of fame. Playboy even crowned her the "most desired woman" of the '70s.
3 of 10
Bo Derek in 10
One of the most memorable, and most parodied, bikini moments in Hollywood history came courtesy of Derek's famous, slow-motion beach jog in 1979's 10.
The comedy starred Dudley Moore as a middle-aged man who believes Derek to be the perfect woman. The beach sequence, which occurs in Moore's dream, showed Derek bouncing towards Moore in a tiny, flesh-toned bikini. The scene, and her cornrow hairstyle, helped make Derek a bona fide Hollywood sex symbol for years to come.
4 of 10
Carrie Fisher in Return of the Jedi
First came the prehistoric fur bikini, then came the metal slave bikini in space.
Princess Leia's gold bikini in 1983's Return of the Jedi is one of the most famous and recognizable movie costumes of all time, earning the garment a cult following all of its own. The outfit is forced on the wayward princess when she becomes a prisoner of Jabba the Hutt.
So uncomfortable to wear, Fisher once quipped that it's "what supermodels will eventually wear in the seventh circle of hell," the bikini is now imitated by cosplay fans at comic book conventions everywhere.
5 of 10
Phoebe Cates in Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Cates brought the ultimate teenage boy fantasy to life in 1982's Fast Times at Ridgemont High with her iconic swimming pool dream sequence.
In the scene, Cates' character Linda Barrett, the most popular girl at school, emerges from a swimming pool in a little red bikini and slowly takes her top off for the painfully awkward Brad Hamilton, played by Judge Reinhold.
"You know how cute I always thought you were," she says seductively, before leaning in for a kiss. Of course, that's when Brad wakes up.
6 of 10
Denise Richards and Neve Campbell in Wild Things
What Phoebe Cates did for teenage boys in the 80s with Fast Times, Richards and Campbell did tenfold for their kind in the 90s.
Wild Things (1998) tells the story of two high school classmates, Richards and Campbell, who conspire to accuse their guidance counselor, Matt Damon, of sexual assault. The campy thriller is remembered mostly for its famous pool scene involving both lead actress, their bikinis, and one of Hollywood's steamiest make-out sessions
7 of 10
Jessica Biel in Summer Catch
One of Biel's first film roles after leaving the family TV drama 7th Heaven was 2001's Summer Catch, which helped launch her career and cemented her sex symbol status.
The cheesy teen rom-com, also starring Freddie Prince Jr., is now best remembered for Biel's slow-motion swimming pool exit in her pink bikini, which earned her a spot on just about every "best beach body" list that year.
8 of 10
Halle Berry in Die Another Day
Berry made history as the first black Bond girl in 2002's Die Another Day, but her character also paid homage to one of the franchise's earliest heroines.
The scene in which she emerges from the ocean wearing a belted orange bikini is a direct throwback to Andress's Honey Ryder in Dr. No. Lindy Hemming, the film's costume designer, insisted she wear the bikini with a knife as a tribute.
"It's splashy, it's exciting, it's sexy, it's provocative, it's fun and it will keep me still out there after winning an Oscar," she later told Ebony of her role in the film.
9 of 10
Demi Moore in Charlie's Angels Full Throttle
Moore was 40 when she joined Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Lui in 2003's Charlie's Angels Full Throttle, but that didn't stop the actress from stealing the show from her younger costars.
The role was something of a comeback for the former St. Elmo's Fire star, who had only made one other film, Passion of the Mind, in the previous six years. But the movie, which coincided with the beginning of her relationship with Ashton Kutcher, reestablished Moore as a sex symbol to a new generation of fans.
10 of 10
Kate Upton in The Other Woman
Upton, named PEOPLE's Sexiest Woman in 2014, made her big screen debut in The Other Woman later that year. The film, also starring Cameron Diaz and Leslie Mann, launched the Sport Illustrated swimsuit model to mainstream sex symbol status.
The scene in which she jogs down the beach in a white bikini harkened back to Bo Derek in 10, but the model later said the scene was not her favorite to film.
"It was funny because when we were filming that scene, you know, whenever you go to a beach, everyone's wearing bikinis, so it's just pretty normal. It's just part of life," she told Good Morning America. "But when you're filming a bikini scene, nobody's wearing a bikini. It's only you and 60 crew members," she added.
See Also
More
From Taylor and Tom to Drake and Rihanna: 12 Hottest Celebrity Summer Flings
Jodie Foster and Michelle Pfeiffer Wanted to Be Thelma & Louise: Biggest Secrets Behind the Trailblazing Classic
More
Academy Invites Record 774 Members — From Gal Gadot to Kristen Stewart
From Taylor and Tom to Drake and Rihanna: 12 Hottest Celebrity Summer Flings
Jodie Foster and Michelle Pfeiffer Wanted to Be Thelma & Louise: Biggest Secrets Behind the Trailblazing Classic
Inside Scarlett Johansson's Romance with Lawyer Kevin Yorn: 'There's Always Been an Attraction There'