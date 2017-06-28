The Top 10 Hottest Swimsuit Scenes in the Movies

Ursula Andress in Dr. No

The white belted bikini worn by Andress' character Honey Ryder in 1962's Dr. No is widely regarded as the most famous two-piece swimsuit of all time.

First debuted at a 1946 Paris fashion show, the bikini was still considered taboo throughout most of the 1950s. But sales of the two-piece bathing suit skyrocketed after the film's release, which happened to coincide with the beginning of the sexual revolution of the 1960s.

The custom bathing suit, designed by Andress and costume designer Tessa Prendergast to fit her 5' 6", 36-24-36 frame, was auctioned by the actress in 2011 for 35,000 pounds (nearly $60,000). "This bikini made me into a success," she later told The Telegraph. "As a result of starring in Dr. No as the first Bond girl, I was given the freedom to take my pick of future roles and to become financially independent."