The Lizzie McGuire Movie is 15! Star Hilary Duff Looks Back on the Vacation-like Shoot in Italy

Hey now, hey now! Happy anniversary to The Lizzie McGuire Movie!

It’s been 15 years since Lizzie McGuire, the fan-loved character played by Hilary Duff, made her jump from the small screen to the big screen. The Lizzie McGuire Movie, which was based on the Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire, revolves around high school senior Lizzie taking a dream trip to Italy where she sings in front of thousands, links up with her famous Italian doppelganger Isabella and helps destroy a bad boy pop star’s reputation, just to name a few classic Lizzie hijinks.

When asked what she remembers most about making the film, Duff, 30, told The Hollywood Reporter recalled that her time filming in Italy was most memorable — and that it was basically like being on vacation. “We were in Italy for a portion of it and no one spoke English,” she said. “The crew would go and drink wine in the afternoon and then come back to work and no one would finish the work day. It was insane!”

Actor Yani Gellman, who played the duplicitous love interest/bad boy Paolo, also recently reflected on his experience making the film. He had nothing but good things to say about working with Duff, who was 15 at the time. “For a young actor to get to work with somebody as talented and experienced as [Duff], even though she was quite young at the time herself, she’d done a lot of work, that was really great for me,” Gellman told the International Business Times.

As for the celebrating the anniversary, Duff admitted that she couldn’t believe it’s already been 15 years since the movie was released, but revealed one thing she will never forget: Her memorable ride on the back of Paolo’s Vespa. “The [ride] was a really important moment for me,” she said.