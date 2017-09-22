As The Lego Ninjago Movie karate chops it’s way into theaters, the stars behind the voices of the animated film took time to answer questions from some of their youngest, and funniest, fans.

During PEOPLE’s Kid Interview, the cast — which includes Fred Armisen, Abbi Jacobson, Dave Franco, Jackie Chan, Olivia Munn, Justin Theroux, Zach Woods and Kumail Nanjiani — answered questions from kids ages 5 to 8 about everything from their knowledge of karate to who farted during production.

When 5-year-old Kendall asked what they think the funniest part of the movie is, Munn and Theroux unanimously agreed it’s the scenes with the latter’s character, evil Lord Garmadon.

“When you get an evil war lord who is really dumb and really confident, he becomes really funny,” said Munn.

To Zach Woods and Kumail Nanjiani, who voice Zane and Jay respectively, it’s Garmadon’s relationship with his son Lloyd (voiced by Franco) that always makes them laugh — and the fact that he never learns how to pronounce his son’s name in the entire movie.

The third installment of the Lego film franchise, which focuses on characters from the brand’s ninja-themed line, follows a group of young ninja heroes as they battle Garmadon and protect their city.

And of course young fans had questions about the cast’s real-life ninja moves. Maddie, 8, even asked a cross-platform question about who would win American Ninjago Warrior, a play off the NBC competition series American Ninja Warrior.

“I’m going to go with Nya, Abbi Jacobson’s character,” answered Franco of the only girl in the six-ninja squad. “She’s the most self-assured, [and] she’s the most confident. I think she could take us all.”

Munn took it one step further by saying that Theroux would win the competition if it came down to the actors going head to head, to which he responded “Really?”

“I’ve seen your abs in The Leftovers campaign,” Munn said.

The question that had everyone laughing, though, was when Jacob, 6, asked a pressing question about whether the cast has ever farted in the middle of trying to make a ninja voice.

“I try to make myself fart,” joked Munn. “It just brings in an extra essence to the character and to my delivery and it’s actually really important. I majored in fart acting. I studied at Harvard and then went over to Oxford-shire in England.”

Theroux agreed: “I farted several times.”

On the other hand, Chan explained that it’s embarrassing to fart while recording because “the microphone is so sensitive,” and he even admitted that the mic has picked up the sound of his grumbling stomach.

The Lego Ninjago Movie is in theaters now.