The Last Jedi Rules the Galaxy As the Cover of EW's Fall Movie Preview

Even heroes need to be saved – sometimes from themselves.

In this week’s issue of Entertainment Weekly, we bring you intel from the Star Wars galaxy with an exclusive look at The Last Jedi and the return of the man and the legend known as Luke Skywalker.

Those two things are not one and the same.

When Daisy Ridley’s Rey heard stories of Mark Hamill’s farmboy-turned-Jedi, she expected to discover the warrior we remember from the original trilogy. Instead, she finds a man overpowered by regret, eager to close the book on his past while living out the rest of his days on an isolated island.

Isolated … but not unpopulated. We’ll get a new look at some of the creatures who inhabit this Force-sensitive temple alongside Skywalker. (And we don’t just mean the penguin-like Porgs.) As Yoda would say, “No … there is another.”

EW’s cover also delves into another bit of the movie’s hero-worship: John Boyega’s Finn, now a “big deal” in the Resistance, who embarks on a glamorous mission to the casino city Canto Bight alongside Star Wars newcomer Kelly Marie Tran, who plays Rose Tico, a self-described “nobody” who works as a Resistance mechanic.

Tomorrow: Details about the late Carrie Fisher’s final appearance as Leia Organa, with a story from Poe Dameron co-star Oscar Isaac that will make you miss her even more than you do now, if that’s possible.

Our goal is to avoid spoilers, but give fans a sense of where The Last Jedi is steering the Star Wars saga – all with insight from our guide, writer-director Rian Johnson (Looper, Brick.)

