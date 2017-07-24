Home Alone and Sopranos Star John Heard Has Died
Movies
The Home Alone Cast — 26 Years Later — Where Are They Now?
By Liam Berry
Posted on
More
1 of 8
MACAULAY CULKIN
The kid behind everyone's favorite scamp, Kevin McCallister, grew up to be something of a trouble-maker himself. Even after a legendary childhood acting career, which included roles in the Home Alone series, Richie Rich and Uncle Buck, Culkin, 36, managed to stay in the headlines due to his high-profile relationship with Mila Kunis, friendship with Michael Jackson and the occasional legal issue.
In 2013 he became the front-man for a Velvet Underground cover band called The Pizza Underground.
Most recently he was spotted out and about with former Suite Life of Zack and Cody star, Brenda Song.
2 of 8
JOHN HEARD
Heard played Peter McCallister, the flummoxed patriarch of the Home Alone family. Heard later appeared on the small screen in shows like NCIS: Los Angeles and The Sopranos.
Heard was found dead on Friday, July 21 following a recent minor surgery. He was 72.
3 of 8
JOE PESCI
Joe Pesci, 74, stepped into the role of petty thief Harry Lime knowing it would probably be the least threatening gangster he would ever portray. The Goodfellas star worked alongside co-star Daniel Stern to bring the hilarious criminal duo of Marv and Harry to life.
After Home Alone, Pesci would go on to star in My Cousin Vinny, host SNL and even release a blues album. In 1994, Pesci retired from acting and now spends time playing in celebrity golf tournaments.
4 of 8
DANIEL STERN
After his hilarious turn as Marv, Stern, 59, appeared in another '90s hit, City Slickers, and continued acting, landing guest roles on House of Lies and HBO’s Getting On.
5 of 8
KIERAN CULKIN
Everyone remembers Kevin’s creepy younger brother Fuller, but not many know he was portrayed by Culkin’s real-life brother, Kieran, 34.
Culkin starred in Broadway shows like This Is Our Youth and more recently can be seen in the second season of FX’s Fargo.
6 of 8
DEVIN RATRAY
The worst McCallister was obviously Buzz. The man who played Kevin's big bad brother was actor Devin Ratray. Although not the most recognizable name among the Home Alone alumni, Ratray, 40, became a prolific entertainer. He’s guest starred on Royal Pains, Law & Order, Louie and Elementary.
7 of 8
CATHERINE O’HARA
O’Hara’s signature “KEVIN!” cry earned her a place in film history. The prolific comedian, 63, also appeared in Beetlejuice, A Series of Unfortunate Events and Christopher Guest's comedies Best in Show and A Mighty Wind.
Nowadays, you can see her starring in Schitt’s Creek opposite Eugene Levy.
8 of 8
DONALD TRUMP
The future President, 71, was generally known as a New York business magnate when he made a mercifully brief cameo in Home Alone 2. Nowadays... well, you know.
See Also
More
Home Alone and Sopranos Star John Heard Has Died
More
He’s Back! Daniel Craig Will Return to James Bond for Fifth Time: Report
Anne Hathaway In Talks to Star In Barbie, Replacing Amy Schumer
Dylan O'Brien on Stepping into New Action Role Months After He Was Badly Injured on Set of Maze Runner
James Cromwell Arrested After Protesting at SeaWorld: 'Orcas Deserve a Full Life'
The Next James Bond Film Has a Release Date (but Does It Have a Bond?)