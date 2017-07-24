The Home Alone Cast — 26 Years Later — Where Are They Now?

MACAULAY CULKIN

The kid behind everyone's favorite scamp, Kevin McCallister, grew up to be something of a trouble-maker himself. Even after a legendary childhood acting career, which included roles in the Home Alone series, Richie Rich and Uncle Buck, Culkin, 36, managed to stay in the headlines due to his high-profile relationship with Mila Kunis, friendship with Michael Jackson and the occasional legal issue.

In 2013 he became the front-man for a Velvet Underground cover band called The Pizza Underground.

Most recently he was spotted out and about with former Suite Life of Zack and Cody star, Brenda Song.