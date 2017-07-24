Movies

The Home Alone Cast — 26 Years Later — Where Are They Now?

MACAULAY CULKIN

The kid behind everyone's favorite scamp, Kevin McCallister, grew up to be something of a trouble-maker himself. Even after a legendary childhood acting career, which included roles in the Home Alone series, Richie Rich and Uncle Buck, Culkin, 36, managed to stay in the headlines due to his high-profile relationship with Mila Kunis, friendship with Michael Jackson and the occasional legal issue.

In 2013 he became the front-man for a Velvet Underground cover band called The Pizza Underground.

Most recently he was spotted out and about with former Suite Life of Zack and Cody star, Brenda Song.

JOHN HEARD

Heard played Peter McCallister, the flummoxed patriarch of the Home Alone family. Heard later appeared on the small screen in shows like NCIS: Los Angeles and The Sopranos.

Heard was found dead on Friday, July 21 following a recent minor surgery. He was 72.

JOE PESCI

Joe Pesci, 74, stepped into the role of petty thief Harry Lime knowing it would probably be the least threatening gangster he would ever portray. The Goodfellas star worked alongside co-star Daniel Stern to bring the hilarious criminal duo of Marv and Harry to life. 

After Home Alone, Pesci would go on to star in My Cousin Vinny, host SNL and even release a blues album. In 1994, Pesci retired from acting and now spends time playing in celebrity golf tournaments.

DANIEL STERN

After his hilarious turn as Marv, Stern, 59, appeared in another '90s hit, City Slickers, and continued acting, landing guest roles on House of Lies and HBO’s Getting On.

KIERAN CULKIN

Everyone remembers Kevin’s creepy younger brother Fuller, but not many know he was portrayed by Culkin’s real-life brother, Kieran, 34.

Culkin starred in Broadway shows like This Is Our Youth and more recently can be seen in the second season of FX’s Fargo.

DEVIN RATRAY

The worst McCallister was obviously Buzz. The man who played Kevin's big bad brother was actor Devin Ratray. Although not the most recognizable name among the Home Alone alumni, Ratray, 40, became a prolific entertainer. He’s guest starred on Royal Pains, Law & Order, Louie and Elementary.

CATHERINE O’HARA

O’Hara’s signature “KEVIN!” cry earned her a place in film history. The prolific comedian, 63, also appeared in Beetlejuice, A Series of Unfortunate Events and Christopher Guest's comedies Best in Show and A Mighty Wind.

Nowadays, you can see her starring in Schitt’s Creek opposite Eugene Levy.

DONALD TRUMP

The future President, 71, was generally known as a New York business magnate when he made a mercifully brief cameo in Home Alone 2. Nowadays... well, you know.  

