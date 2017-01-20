From Farms to A Drug Rehab Center, The Founder Stars Reveal Their Surprising First Jobs

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

First jobs are often devoid of glamor, but Michael Keaton, Nick Offerman and the rest of the cast of The Founder had it surprisingly worse than most.

Keaton, Offerman, B.J. Novak, Patrick Wilson and director John Lee Hancock sat down with PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly editorial director Jess Cagle for a SiriusXM town hall, and since the movie is about McDonald’s, Cagle asked the group to share what their own first jobs were.

Keaton recalled his gig as a lawn cutter for his neighbor. Though she paid him $1.25, he said he spent much of the money buying calamine lotion to treat the bee stings he got while doing the work, and ultimately netted a mere 35 cents.

Offerman, meanwhile, was able to one-up the ick factor with his story of working on his uncle’s farm.

“My mom’s family, her brother still farmed corn and soy beans in Illinois,” he explained. “Growing up, they also had pigs and a big pig barn … and in the basement were the pigs and there was a trough running down the hog area and I got paid a quarter to shovel all the pig s— into the trough.”

Watch the full SiriusXM Town Hall with the cast of The Founder, streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN) here. Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

While Novak had it pretty good (he was a line cook at an Italian restaurant), Hancock’s first gig was no walk in the park.

“My first actual job was, I answered the phones for a drug rehab,” he said. “When you’ve dealt with addiction, it’s just very serious, and you decide, to make the call yourself, because the first step is the hardest, and then you get me on the other end of the line … I was like, 16, and I thought, ‘Who in their right mind would put me…?’ I mean, I’m a decent enough guy, but certainly not skilled enough to deal with addiction.”

Watch the clip above, and catch Cagle’s full interview with the cast on EW Radio (SiriusXM ch. 105) beginning Friday.