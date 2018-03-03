The Emoji Movie Named Worst Picture at 2018 Razzies

This is one instance where a frowny face is an appropriate response to winning an award.
One day before Hollywood’s elite gathers to dole out Academy Awards, the winners of the 38th annual Golden Raspberry Awards — better known as the Razzies — have been announced. And earning the highest (lowest?) honor, Worst Picture, is none other than The Emoji Movie.
The animated movie, which included voice performances by Anna Faris, T.J. Miller, James Corden, and Patrick Stewart (as Poop), also earned gongs for worst screen combo, director, and screenplay.
Other big “winners” included Tom Cruise for Worst Actor for The Mummy, Kim Basinger for Worst Supporting Actress for Fifty Shades Darker, and Tyler Perry for Worst Actress for playing Madea again in BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween.
See the full list of “winners” below:
WORST PICTURE
The Emoji Movie
WORST ACTRESS
Tyler Perry for BOO! 2: A Medea Halloween
WORST ACTOR
Tom Cruise for The Mummy
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mel Gibson for Daddy’s Home 2
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kim Basinger for Fifty Shades Darker
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Any Two Obnoxious Emojis in The Emoji Movie
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF, OR SEQUEL
Fifty Shades Darker
WORST DIRECTOR
Anthony (Tony) Leondis for The Emoji Movie
SPECIAL ROTTEN TOMATOES AWARD: THE RAZZIE NOMINEE SO BAD YOU LOVED IT!
Baywatch
WORST SCREENPLAY
The Emoji Movie, screenplay by Tony Leondis, Eric Siegel, and Mike White
The Razzie Awards are determined by what the organization calls “our 1,000 worldwide voting membership body” from 27 countries and every U.S. state except Montana.