The Cast of Ready Player One Explains the Wild Futuristic World of Steven Spielberg's Adventure

In Steven Spielberg’s new film Ready Player One, a group of idealistic outsiders join forces to fight The Man from taking control over the world’s favorite past time — exploring and playing in a complex virtual world called the OASIS. In the film, those idealists are known as the High Five (The Man is a villainous corporation known as IOI). PEOPLE has an exclusive look at a featurette that introduces the five characters via the actors who play them: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Lena Waithe, and newcomers Win Morisaki and Philip Zhao.

“In the OASIS, it’s this race between IOI — this very evil corporation and our High Five,” explains Sheridan in the video, who plays real-life teen Wade, as well as his OASIS avatar Parzival. The rest of the OASIS characters are Art3mis (Cooke), Aech (Waithe), Daito (Morisaki) and Sho (Zhao). They team up to try and win control of the OASIS via a contest launched following the death of its creator.

“They’re called the High Five because we’re the first five on the scoreboard,” adds Morisaki

Cooke notes that in the midst of all the virtual-reality action and stunning visuals there’s a story with heart: “At the core of this movie is friendship, trying to work together for the greater good,” she says.

And for those curious about whether or not they’ll enjoy the High Five or seeing the OASIS in the film, Waithe recently told PEOPLE that those who like classic Spielberg films will be into his adaptation of Ready Player One, which is based on Ernest Cline’s popular 2011 novel.

“It’s a love letter to people who love movies, who love games, who sometimes feel more comfortable when they’re by themselves, dreaming things up,” she revealed. “And I think rarely are there movies for those folk. I think also if you are one of those people, it’s still just a wonderful classic Spielberg ride. I had fun watching it. I can’t wait to see it multiple times, I’m sure I will. I think it’s a classic Spielberg movie and you don’t get any better than that.”

Ready Player One opens in theaters March 29.