The Avengers Assemble for a Brady Bunch-Style Singalong on Jimmy Fallon: 'The Marvel Bunch'

It’s the Marvel Bunch!

Jimmy Fallon pulled off the most ambitious crossover event yet on The Tonight Show when he assembled the cast of Avengers: Infinity War to sing a familiar tune. The host managed to get every major player in the upcoming epic to appear in their own version of the Brady Bunch theme song, starting with the first Avenger himself.

“Here’s the story of a playboy genius who was gearing up to form some sort of crew,” Robert Downey Jr. sang in the skit, which appeared during Wednesday night’s episode.

Then all of the Avengers started introducing themselves, including Scarlett Johansson (“a former Russian spy”), Chris Hemsworth (“a God of Thunder”) and Chris Evans (“one fought in World War II”).

Chris Pratt, “a handsome Star Lord, like the greatest to ever walk the Earth, by far,” chimed in, with Anthony Mackie (“a Falcon”) and Benedict Cumberbatch (“a magic doctor”) joining him before Chadwick Boseman simply crooned, “Wakanda forever.”

Finally, with all of the Avengers assembled, the cast brought it home with the theme song.

The Inifity War cast at the LA premiere Jesse Grant/Getty

“So then one day all the heroes were assembled, to fight a villain who packed much more than a punch,” the cast sang along. “And this group was labeled the Avengers, that’s the way we all became the Marvel Bunch.”

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters Friday.