Selena Gomez has no shortage of friends in New York City.

The actress and singer stepped out on Sunday with actors Paul Rudd, 49, and Justin Theroux, 46, as well as friend Petra Collins, 25, and actress Rooney Mara, 33. The star-studded group was all smiles as they greeted each other with warm hugs on the cloudy day and headed out for lunch.

Gomez was seen happily embracing Theroux and Collins, who directed her “Fetish” music video. Though Collins and Theroux have been linked recently, a source tells PEOPLE the two “are friends.” The Leftovers star separated from Jennifer Aniston in February after two years of marriage.

Selena Gomez hugs Justin Theroux BlayzenPhotos/BACKGRID

Theroux sported his signature all-black ensemble with dark jeans and a black jacket while Gomez wrapped up in a tan coat with light jeans and a white shirt underneath. Collins stood out from the crowd in a white hooded sweater and loose pants.

The group met outside of the Minetta Lane Theater in the West Village where Gomez had just caught Billy Crudup starring in the play Harry Clarke.

Selena Gomez, Petra Collins and Justin Theroux BlayzenPhotos/BACKGRID

Theroux also wrapped Rudd and his wife Julie Yaeger into a tight hug when they got there. The trio are close friends and were even seen taking a stroll on Easter Sunday last month.

Rudd and Gomez starred together in the Netflix 2016 movie The Fundamentals of Caring.