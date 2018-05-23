Thandie Newton Vows to Protect Her Actress Daughter, 13, 'Like a Lioness' in Hollywood

As Thandie Newton gears up for Solo: A Star Wars Story‘s release, her daughter Nico Parker is preparing to make her acting debut in Disney’s live-action Dumbo next year.

“She’s one of the leads in Dumbo,” Newton, 45, said during her Wednesday appearance on Britain’s This Morning. “She was 12-years-old when she made the film.”

Tim Burton’s live-action version of the Disney classic is slated for a March release and also stars Danny DeVito, Colin Farrell and Michael Keaton. But with Golden Globe nominated Newton for a mother and writer-director Ol Parker for a father, 13-year-old Nico was already used to being around some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

“She’s been on endless sets,” Newton, also mom to daughter Ripley, 17, and son Booker, 4, continued. “It’s not that she takes it for granted, but it’s not a world that she feels she’s not entitled to be in.”

While the Westworld star understands the industry can have a lasting impact on an impressionable teenager, she promised to look out for her youngest daughter.

“She has her mum right there like a lioness checking that everything is looked after,” Newton said. “You can’t stop the industry [from] operating the way it has unless the truth comes out.”

Parker, Newton and their daughter Nico. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Universal Studios/NBC/Getty

Because of that, Newton — who plays Star Wars‘ first major black female character — said, “I feel this great relief, excitement for the women coming into this industry now.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on Friday.