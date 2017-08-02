13 Actors Who Were Injured in Terrifying On-Set Accidents

PRIYANKA CHOPRA

The Quantico star suffered a concussion when she took a nasty fall on set. "It was raining and the roads were wet and I was in rubber boots and we were running out of time. I wasn't warned of the conditions that were outside before we went and me and my colleague, both of us fell and we were both rushed to the ER," she told PEOPLE shortly after the fall.

"I'm done resting after three days, I can't do more than that. It was three days of just sitting on my couch, in my bed and I was ready to get back to work. The doctors okay'd me to travel as long as I don't do any physical activity, as in stunts and stuff. But it was a little bit of a scare, I have to admit."

"I absolutely feel safe on set," Chopra added. "My show is an extremely physical show. We shoot nine scenes a day, we are an extremely fast-paced show and I have a lot of physicality. So yeah, things can happen, and the producers are very, very aware and concerned and they've been really wonderful with me. So I'm pretty sure it won’t happen [again], but when you do stunts, that happens."