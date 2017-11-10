People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Movies

Task Force Created by the Los Angeles District Attorney Will Evaluate Hollywood Sex Abuse Cases

By @derekjlawrence

Posted on

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 29: Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announces the creation of the Conviction Review Unit during a press conference at the Hall of Justice on June 29, 2015 in Downtown Los Angeles. The new unit will review wrongful conviction claims made by defendants. (Photo by Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

As more high-profile Hollywood figures face allegations of sexual misconduct, the Los Angeles district attorney has created a task force to investigate such cases.

“In response to the widespread allegations of sexual abuse in the entertainment industry, I have established a task force of specially trained deputy district attorneys who are ready to evaluate these cases if any are referred to my office for criminal prosecution,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement Thursday. “I have assigned the group of veteran sex crimes prosecutors to work together to ensure a uniformed approach to the legal review and possible prosecution of any case that meets both the legal and factual standards for criminal prosecution.

“To date, we have not received any cases from law enforcement for possible criminal filing,” she added. “We are in communication with the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police departments.”

While Lacey says no cases have been referred to the new task force, producer Harvey Weinstein and Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick are both under LAPD investigation following rape accusations.

News of the task force also comes a day after Terry Crews filed a police report against an unnamed “high level Hollywood executive” he says groped him last year.