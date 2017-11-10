Task Force Created by the Los Angeles District Attorney Will Evaluate Hollywood Sex Abuse Cases

As more high-profile Hollywood figures face allegations of sexual misconduct, the Los Angeles district attorney has created a task force to investigate such cases.

“In response to the widespread allegations of sexual abuse in the entertainment industry, I have established a task force of specially trained deputy district attorneys who are ready to evaluate these cases if any are referred to my office for criminal prosecution,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement Thursday. “I have assigned the group of veteran sex crimes prosecutors to work together to ensure a uniformed approach to the legal review and possible prosecution of any case that meets both the legal and factual standards for criminal prosecution.

“To date, we have not received any cases from law enforcement for possible criminal filing,” she added. “We are in communication with the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police departments.”

While Lacey says no cases have been referred to the new task force, producer Harvey Weinstein and Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick are both under LAPD investigation following rape accusations.

News of the task force also comes a day after Terry Crews filed a police report against an unnamed “high level Hollywood executive” he says groped him last year.