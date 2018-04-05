Target Trips and Workouts: Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Have Kept Up Their Routine Post Split

It’s been a few days since Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their separation — but the two aren’t worried about keeping a low profile.

The actors, both 37, have been spotted out and about in Los Angeles since making their split official on Monday after almost nine years of marriage.

Tatum was seen on a Target trip on Wednesday with their 4-year-old daughter Everly sweetly riding on his shoulders while they exited the store. The 21 Jump Street star was still wearing his wedding ring for the trip.

Dewan has also kept up her normal active routine, seen leaving a SoulCycle in West Hollywood on Tuesday, a day after announcing the split. And just hours before the couple exclusively shared the announcement of their separation with PEOPLE, Dewan attended a morning yoga class with her silver band noticeably on her left ring finger.

While the couple revealed the split in an amicable joint statement, a source told PEOPLE that it has been hard for them to bring an end to the relationship. The former couple first met on the set of their 2006 movie Step Up and began dating shortly after. They later tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed Everly in 2013.

“They are both just incredibly sad,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “They fell out of love, and it was a tough realization to come to.”

In February, the Step Up alum opened up to Health about the perception that she and Tatum had a “perfect life,” saying instead that they worked hard to keep their relationship going.

“When people say you guys have such a perfect life, I want to scream and tell them no one’s perfect,” she said. “I think there are such things as great fits. It is a great fit as long as you are growing together, and I think up until this point we’ve really grown together. Even if one starts to grow, the other catches up and vice versa.”