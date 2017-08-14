From Her Breakout Role in American Pie to Fending Off Body Shamers: Tara Reid's Life in the Spotlight

AMERICAN DREAM

Reid, who first began acting at 6 years old, became a household name in Hollywood following her turn in 1999's American Pie and its subsequent sequels: 2001's American Pie 2 and 2012's American Reunion.

"In my American Pie days, everyone was kissing my butt. I didn't realize how good I had it," the actress told PEOPLE in 2008. "But the second things go down, no one cares. See who visits you in the hospital when you're sick. I've become more humble."